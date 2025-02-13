Artists asked to submit their entries for exhibition till March 20

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has announced the 20th edition of the young artists’ exhibition. This year, artists under 35 could submit entries by March 20, 2025, for a chance to display their work at the Alhamra Arts Gallery. Five cash prizes of Rs60,000 each will be awarded for outstanding contributions. Submissions must be recent works (2024 or 2025) in mediums such as painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, installations, video art, and mixed media (photography and calligraphy are excluded). Entries must include two high-resolution JPEG images and be emailed to artgalleryalhamra@gmail.com. Chairman Razi Ahmed praised the exhibition as a beacon of artistic brilliance, highlighting Alhamra’s role in empowering youth to shape Pakistan’s cultural landscape. Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted the exhibition’s role in fueling creativity and shaping cultural identity, marking two decades of support for young artists.

Alhamra hosts classical music evening

The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) Wednesday organised a classical music evening with renowned vocalist Chand Khan and his ensemble. The event, attended by a large audience, celebrated the timeless charm of classical melodies. Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, emphasised Alhamra’s commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s classical music heritage. He highlighted the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts’ pivotal role in nurturing young talent and providing a platform for classical musicians to flourish. “Alhamra remains at the forefront of fostering classical music. Through these events, we revive our musical traditions and offer emerging artists an opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Mr Kazmi. The performance of Chand Khan, the son of Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu, captivated the audience, inspiring young artists and reaffirming Alhamra’s role as a cultural hub for classical music lovers.