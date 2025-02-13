ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in May 9 riots cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and others until April 8 in six cases related to the May 9 riots. ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of Omar Ayub, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others. During the proceedings, Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan, and other accused appeared before the court as their interim bail expired. However, exemption applications were submitted on behalf of Omar Ayub, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, which the court accepted. The court subsequently extended the interim bail of all accused until April 8 and adjourned the hearing, directing the parties to present arguments at the next session. The cases include charges of torching a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office and a container at Kalma Chowk.