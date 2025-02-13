Azam Swati found guilty in five May 9 cases, ATC told

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) was informed on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati had been found guilty in five cases related to the May 9 violence. During the hearing, investigating officers told ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill that Swati’s arrest was required in cases involving attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as incidents of police vehicle arson. At this, the court adjourned further proceedings until February 25, seeking arguments on Swati’s bail applications.

The PTI leader was also present in court in compliance with previous directives from the last hearing.