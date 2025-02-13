Thursday, February 13, 2025
Ban on Artificial Milk

February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The Sindh Assembly has taken a significant step towards promoting breastfeeding and child nutrition by enacting the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Act. This new law prohibits the sale of baby formula without a doctor’s prescription across the province, aiming to encourage mothers to breastfeed their children.

Pakistan’s low breastfeeding rate of 48% has raised concerns about infant health, with many developing diseases like measles, diarrhoea, pneumonia, and typhoid due to a lack of natural immunity. Breastfeeding for the first two years is crucial, as it builds children’s self-confidence, strengthens their immune systems, and supports mental development. Moreover, breast milk is naturally sterilised, protecting babies from various illnesses.

The law also imposes penalties on doctors who promote or prescribe artificial milk without a valid reason, including a fine of 500,000 PKR and a six-month jail sentence. Hospitals are not allowed to display promotional material for artificial milk, and medical stores cannot sell these products without a prescription.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat.

