Bano Butt: The Trailblazer changing the face of Women’s MMA in Pakistan

Pakistani MMA fighter is not just a rising star in combat sports – she is a symbol of resilience, ambition, and change. In a country where female fighters are rare, she has emerged as an inspiration, proving that women can excel in one of the toughest sports in the world. Having already secured a gold medal at the , Bano is now setting her sights on the Olympics, the UFC, and a world title.

In a statement, Bano opens up about her journey, dreams, struggles, and the unwavering support of the Pakistan MMA Federation. "I dream of bringing an Olympic Gold for Pakistan."

Bano’s passion for MMA is driven by a bigger purpose than just personal glory. She sees herself as a flagbearer for Pakistan on the global stage. "I want to make Pakistan proud. My dream is to win a gold medal at the Olympics, become an IMMAF World Champion, and eventually enter the UFC. My ultimate goal is to become a . That is what I want to achieve."

While MMA is not yet an Olympic sport, Bano is hopeful that one day she will have the chance to represent her country at the highest level. "If MMA becomes an Olympic event, I will fight with everything I have to bring home a gold medal for Pakistan."

Bano’s most defining moment so far came when she won gold at the , an achievement that put Pakistan on the MMA map. "Winning gold for Pakistan in the was the best moment of my career. The pride of hearing my country’s name at the top is something I will never forget."

She credits Pakistan MMA Federation President Omar Ahmed for supporting her and other athletes, allowing them to compete internationally without financial burdens. "I am grateful to Omar Ahmed and the Pakistan MMA Federation for their support. They have made it possible for fighters like me to train, compete, and succeed internationally. Without them, many athletes would never get the chance."

While Bano has reached great heights, her journey has not been easy. Breaking stereotypes, fighting societal norms, and proving herself in a male-dominated sport have all been part of her battle. "Being a female fighter in Pakistan is not easy. When I started, people said MMA was not for girls. They told me I should focus on something else. But I never let that stop me."

Despite the challenges, she has continued to push forward, determined to prove that Pakistani women can compete on the global stage. "Every time I step into the cage, I am not just fighting for myself—I am fighting for all the girls who are told they can’t do something."

Beyond her career, Bano is passionate about mentoring and inspiring young girls in Pakistan. "I want to show young girls that they can achieve anything. I want to be a role model for them, to prove that they can break barriers and succeed in any field—including combat sports."

She believes that more support and exposure can help Pakistani female fighters rise to international prominence. "There is so much talent in Pakistan. If given the right opportunities, our female fighters can dominate at the world level."

Bano’s ambition does not stop at amateur championships. She has her sights set on the biggest stage in MMA—the UFC. "The UFC is the ultimate goal. That is where I want to be. I know the road is tough, but I am ready to fight for it. I will train harder, push myself to my limits, and do whatever it takes to get there."

With the right training, mentorship, and opportunities, she believes Pakistan will soon have a UFC World Champion—and she wants to be the first. "It is only a matter of time before we see a Pakistani UFC Champion. And I want to be the one to bring that title home."

For Bano, MMA is more than just fighting. It is about self-discipline, empowerment, and inspiring change. "MMA teaches you strength—not just physical but mental strength. It gives you confidence, discipline, and the ability to overcome anything. That is why I love this sport."

As she continues her journey, one thing is certain—Bano Butt is not just a fighter, she is a force to be reckoned with. With her talent, determination, and the support of the Pakistan MMA Federation, she is well on her way to making history.