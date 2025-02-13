CCPO orders decisive action against drug peddlers

Lahore - In line with the orders of the Chief Minister, strict measures will be taken to prevent kite flying in the provincial metropolis to ensure public safety. All relevant officers will be held accountable in case of any injuries caused by kite strings. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated this while chairing a meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters. The meeting reviewed the performance of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions, along with deliberations on law and order, public service delivery and professional matters. In the wake of upcoming city events, including the Horse & Cattle Show, Champions Trophy and Ramadan related festivities, the CCPO ordered special security arrangements and directed DIG (Investigation) to timely dispose of property crime cases, ensuring timely relief for the public. Mr Kamyana also ordered decisive actions against drug trafficking and called for an acceleration of intelligence-based operations to eradicate drug business. He urged supervisory officers to personally oversee anti-narcotics operations to achieve desired results.

The CCPO asked the SSP (Operations) to daily monitor the crime control performance of subordinate officers. He directed SPs to assign targets to SHOs and ensure follow-ups on their performance. All Lahore Police wings must jointly work to achieve the institutional objectives, he concluded. DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In-Charges from Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions attended the meeting.