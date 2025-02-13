Ch Nazir Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis begins today

LAHORE - The 3rd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025 will commence today (Thursday) at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. The event has attracted over 100 participants across 12 competitive categories including boys and girls U18 singles, boys U18 doubles, boys U16 singles, boys and girls U14 singles, boys U14 doubles, boys and girls U12 singles, boys and girls U10 (Punjab ranking), boys and girls U8, and boys and girls U6 (Punjab ranking). Tournament Directors, Mr. Imran Nazir, Madam Shehla Rehan (Coach, Mepco Tennis Team), and Khurram Nazir extended their best wishes to all participants, commending their dedication and competitive spirit. The opening ceremony is scheduled today with Mrs Nusrat Nazir serving as the chief guest. The finals on Feb 16 will be graced by PTF President Aisam Qureshi Mr. Rashid Malik.