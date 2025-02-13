Champions Trophy preparations heat up as Pakistan, Kiwis face off in Tri-Nation final

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to clash in the final of the Tri-Nation ODI Series at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Friday (February 14, 2025), at 2:00 PM.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand are eager to lift the trophy as they fine-tune their preparations for the ICC Men’s 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and UAE. Pakistan endured a shaky start in the tournament, losing their opening match to New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. However, they bounced back strongly, securing a convincing six-wicket victory over South Africa in Karachi, which sealed their spot in the final. Mohammad Rizwan's men will now aim to avenge their earlier loss to the Kiwis and claim the title in front of their home crowd.

The National Bank Stadium wicket is expected to be batting-friendly, setting the stage for another high-scoring contest. Both teams boast formidable batting line-ups, with Pakistan banking on Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Rizwan, while New Zealand will rely on the experience of Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, speaking ahead of the final, strongly defended Babar Azam amid growing scrutiny over his form. The captain dismissed concerns about Babar’s performances, attributing the criticism to unrealistic expectations. "What’s the issue with Babar Azam? He has achieved so much that everyone expects him to score a hundred in every match. But if you look at him realistically, he is still contributing with handy knocks," Rizwan said at the pre-match press conference in Karachi on Thursday.

Rizwan also emphasized that Pakistan’s decision to open with Babar was a tactical one, especially after the unavailability of Saim Ayub. "Saim’s absence created a huge disturbance, and we went for the safety of Babar Azam, who's our best batter. If the ball swings, he can control it better than anyone else," Rizwan explained. With the on the horizon, Pakistan will be keen to build momentum by securing a victory in the final.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged Pakistan’s impressive showing against South Africa and expects another high-scoring encounter at the Karachi venue. "Pakistan played well in their last match. The Karachi pitch will be fresh, so maybe we will see another high-scoring match," Santner said.

The Kiwi skipper also praised Kane Williamson’s form, describing it as a crucial factor for New Zealand’s campaign. "Kane has proved time and again that he is a great batter. His form will be beneficial for us in the ," Santner added.

New Zealand, who have already beaten Pakistan once in this tournament, will be confident heading into the final but remain wary of Pakistan’s ability to stage comebacks.

Pakistan’s bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed, will look to exploit any assistance from the pitch. New Zealand’s batting depth, featuring Williamson, Conway, and Daryl Mitchell, can pose a serious challenge to the hosts.

The battle between Pakistan’s spinners and New Zealand’s middle order could be a key deciding factor in the final. With both captains eager to lead from the front, the Tri-Nation Series final promises to be an electrifying contest as Pakistan and New Zealand battle for supremacy before the 2025.

PROBABLE PLAYING XIS

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham/Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.