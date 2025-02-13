China-Pakistan Sports Carnival unites youth through sports at NUML

ISLAMABAD - The China-Pakistan Sports Carnival, jointly organised by China Media Group (CMG), the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), and the Chinese Embassy, successfully concluded, reinforcing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. The event was held in celebration of the Asian Winter Games 2025 in Harbin, China, and aimed to promote bilateral cooperation, youth engagement, and sustainable sports infrastructure. The carnival served as a dynamic platform to enhance China-Pakistan collaboration in sports, encouraging greater youth participation in athletics. The event featured an array of competitive games, with Chinese students and embassy staff competing against NUML students in kabaddi, ping pong, badminton, tug of war, and sack race.NUML students secured victories in ping pong and badminton, while Team China dominated the tug of war competition. A highly competitive kabaddi match between NUML and Iqra University ended in a thrilling win for Iqra after a close contest. Speaking at the event, Rector NUML, Maj Gen (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI(M), highlighted the importance of sports in promoting a well-rounded education. He emphasised that NUML has played a pivotal role in strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China. Commending the Chinese students learning Urdu at NUML, he referred to them as ambassadors of Pakistan, symbolizing the growing cultural exchange between the two nations. He termed the Pakistan-China friendship as “deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey”, encouraging Pakistani youth to draw inspiration from China’s remarkable development model.Cultural Attaché of the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Chen Peng, welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari’s participation in the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games 2025 in Harbin. He highlighted the record number of athletes participating, including those from Pakistan, and extended his best wishes to all competitors. He remarked that sports transcend language barriers, serving as a universal medium that strengthens global ties. He reaffirmed that China-Pakistan relations continue to grow stronger, with sports acting as a bridge between the two nations. Director CMG, Ms. Musarrat, a proud NUML alumna, reflected on the significance of the Asian Winter Games and the China-Pakistan Sports Carnival.

She described President Zardari’s participation in the Winter Games’ inauguration as a proof of the enduring friendship between the two nations.The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where certificates and awards were presented to the winners and runners-ups.