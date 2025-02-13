Clean Nuclear Energy

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan’s nuclear programme and the international monitoring agency. Their discussions covered the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in various sectors, including cancer diagnostics and treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry. The Prime Minister praised the IAEA’s stance on nuclear energy as a key solution to mitigating climate change and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to harnessing atomic technology for sustainable development. This aligns with the position he advocated during his recent visit to the UAE, where he urged nations to adopt cleaner energy production methods and reiterated Pakistan’s goal of achieving 65% clean energy generation by 2030.

As more nations recognise nuclear energy as a viable solution to climate change and global energy challenges, advancements in nuclear technology—especially in nuclear fusion, as demonstrated by recent Chinese experiments—suggest a future where abundant, clean energy is within reach. Meanwhile, Germany’s decision to phase out nuclear power over safety concerns has left it vulnerable to energy crises, forcing reliance first on Russian gas and now on U.S. supplies. This serves as a cautionary tale for countries like Pakistan, which must look beyond its traditional reliance on oil and gas.

For Pakistan, investing in nuclear energy presents an opportunity to reduce its dependence on costly imported oil, which constitutes a significant portion of its energy expenditure. By shifting away from coal, gas, and other fossil fuels, the country can secure a cleaner, more reliable, and sustainable energy future.