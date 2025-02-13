Thursday, February 13, 2025
Cleanliness drive launched in Landi Kotal

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 13, 2025
Khyber

Khyber  -  A three-week-long cleanliness campaign was launched in Landi Kotal on Wednesday under the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Shahbaz Khan, Tehsil Officer of Infrastructure Zafar-ul-Haq, Tehsil Officer of Regulation Haris Azhar, local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Haji Zabullah, TMA workers, and others.

The drive began with an awareness walk and practical cleaning efforts, highlighting the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Adnan Mumtaz said that the initiative was part of the CM’s public service agenda, aimed at improving municipal services, ensuring timely garbage collection, and creating a pollution-free environment.

Special attention will be given to cleaning the streets and drainage systems of Landi Kotal. In addition, garbage heaps in surrounding areas will be collected and disposed of at designated points, he added.

The AC of Landi Kotal urged tribesmen to cooperate with the authorities by disposing of waste properly and actively participating in the campaign to make Landi Kotal clean and beautiful.

