CM Gandapur meets Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Thursday.

The meeting, held in the jail’s conference room, lasted over 90 minutes.

Discussions covered the overall political situation and party matters. Imran Khan instructed Gandapur to build a strong working relationship with the newly appointed PTI office-bearers in the province.

The possible expulsion of Sher Afzal Marwat from the party was also discussed.

Sources revealed that Khan directed Gandapur to take steps against corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gandapur avoided media interaction and left the jail under security escort.

The meeting came days after Khan removed him as PTI’s provincial president, replacing him with Junaid Akbar.