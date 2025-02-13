Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

COAS Gen Asim Munir to visit green Pakistan initiative projects

COAS Gen Asim Munir to visit green Pakistan initiative projects
Web Desk
4:22 PM | February 13, 2025
National

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir will visit multiple projects under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) tomorrow (Friday), accompanied by key government officials. The visit will focus on reviewing ongoing agricultural projects and facilities aimed at enhancing the sector’s development.

During the visit, General Munir will inaugurate GPI’s Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Mall, and Research Facility Centers, while being briefed on key achievements in agricultural advancements under the initiative. The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing agricultural machinery and modern technology used in corporate farming.

In an effort to raise awareness about agricultural innovation, government officials will tour model farms to observe best practices. Given agriculture’s critical role in Pakistan’s economy, efforts through GPI and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) continue to drive progress in the sector.

Fatima Fertilizer and Akhuwat Foundation join hands to promote Rural women agri entrepreneurial pursuits

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025