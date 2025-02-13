COAS Gen Asim Munir to visit green Pakistan initiative projects

will visit multiple projects under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) tomorrow (Friday), accompanied by key government officials. The visit will focus on reviewing ongoing agricultural projects and facilities aimed at enhancing the sector’s development.

During the visit, General Munir will inaugurate GPI’s Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Mall, and Research Facility Centers, while being briefed on key achievements in agricultural advancements under the initiative. The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing agricultural machinery and modern technology used in corporate farming.

In an effort to raise awareness about agricultural innovation, government officials will tour model farms to observe best practices. Given agriculture’s critical role in Pakistan’s economy, efforts through GPI and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) continue to drive progress in the sector.