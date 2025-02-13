Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner vows to crackdown on drugs in educational institutions

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A meeting of the District Coordination Committee, presided over by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday, had taken a strong stance against the use of drugs, including ice, in educational institutions across Sukkur. The Commissioner directed law enforcement agencies to take stern action against those involved in providing and using drugs within educational institutions. He emphasized that drugs not only ruin students’ futures but also claim lives. Abbasi instructed agencies, including Excise, Anti-Narcotics Force, and Customs, to intensify their efforts to eradicate drugs. He stressed that eliminating drugs is crucial and requires round-the-clock efforts from all agencies. The police will also take action against those hoarding goods, including sugar, ahead of Ramadan to provide relief to the public. Divisional Commissioner Sukkur has directed the administration to take immediate action against such individuals.

Pakistan set for economic growth after stability: PM

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025