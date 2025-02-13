Commissioner vows to crackdown on drugs in educational institutions

SUKKUR - A meeting of the District Coordination Committee, presided over by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday, had taken a strong stance against the use of drugs, including ice, in educational institutions across Sukkur. The Commissioner directed law enforcement agencies to take stern action against those involved in providing and using drugs within educational institutions. He emphasized that drugs not only ruin students’ futures but also claim lives. Abbasi instructed agencies, including Excise, Anti-Narcotics Force, and Customs, to intensify their efforts to eradicate drugs. He stressed that eliminating drugs is crucial and requires round-the-clock efforts from all agencies. The police will also take action against those hoarding goods, including sugar, ahead of Ramadan to provide relief to the public. Divisional Commissioner Sukkur has directed the administration to take immediate action against such individuals.