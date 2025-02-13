Corporate Farming under GPI

Pakistan’s agricultural sector has long been the backbone of its economy, supporting millions of livelihoods and contributing significantly to national GDP. However, despite its immense potential, the sector has struggled with outdated farming techniques, inefficient resource utilization, and vulnerability to climate change. Recognizing these challenges, the government launched the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI)—a transformative program designed to modernize agriculture and ensure long-term food security.

The GPI is an ambitious effort aimed at revitalizing the agricultural landscape by introducing modern farming methods, optimizing land use, and leveraging corporate investment to boost productivity. The program seeks to tackle key issues such as food security, job creation, poverty alleviation, and increased foreign reserves through agricultural exports. By bringing large-scale corporate farming into the mix, GPI aspires to turn Pakistan into a regional agricultural hub, ensuring that both local and international markets benefit from its rich farmlands.

However, the initiative has sparked significant debate, with corporate farming emerging as a particularly controversial aspect. Critics argue that large-scale corporate involvement in agriculture can marginalize small farmers, shifting control of resources into the hands of a few influential entities. They contend that the primary motive behind corporate farming is profit maximization, often at the expense of traditional farmers who lack the means to compete. Additionally, concerns about government incentives disproportionately favoring large corporations rather than empowering small-scale farmers have fueled skepticism.

Furthermore, environmentalists warn that corporate-driven agriculture could lead to excessive resource exploitation, loss of biodiversity, and vulnerability to climate change. With global warming already threatening crop yields through erratic weather patterns, prolonged droughts, and increasing temperatures, the expansion of corporate farming adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The fear is that large-scale monocropping—often associated with corporate farming—could degrade soil health and increase dependence on chemical inputs, making agriculture less sustainable in the long run.

However, a closer look at the actual impact of GPI tells a different story. Since its launch, the initiative has drastically improved Pakistan’s agricultural sector, demonstrating tangible benefits in both productivity and economic gains. By incorporating modern farming technologies, improving irrigation efficiency, and introducing high-yield crop varieties, GPI has increased agricultural output while reducing overall production costs. These advancements have strengthened national food security, uplifted rural communities, and enhanced economic stability. A striking example of GPI’s success is the transformation of 70,000 acres of barren land in Cholistan into fertile farmland. Previously unproductive due to a lack of infrastructure, this land is now being cultivated, ensuring local food demands are met while also contributing to the national food supply. The initiative’s structured profit-sharing model ensures equitable distribution of benefits, with 40% of earnings directed toward provincial governments, 40% allocated for infrastructure development, and 20% reinvested into agricultural research and innovation. This ensures that gains from corporate farming are reinvested into the sector, rather than merely benefiting private investors.

One of the most significant milestones under GPI is the 250,000-acre corporate farming project, which remains under provincial ownership while benefiting from corporate expertise and investment. This model not only enhances crop yields but also creates employment opportunities in rural areas, supports small farmers through knowledge-sharing initiatives, and promotes sustainable land use practices. The initiative’s impact is evident in the agricultural export sector—Pakistan’s rice exports hit a record $4 billion in FY 2024, reflecting how modernized farming techniques are driving economic growth. The core objective of corporate farming under GPI is to revolutionize Pakistan’s agricultural sector through mechanization, climate-resilient seed development, and advanced irrigation systems. Large agribusinesses are granted a minimum of 1,000 acres, with land-use rights secured for an initial period of 20 years, extendable up to 30 years. This long-term security encourages investment in better farming infrastructure, advanced storage facilities, and sustainable crop rotation practices. So far, 51 companies—including 50 Pakistani firms and one Saudi company—have acquired land for cultivation, generating over 40,000 jobs in Punjab alone. These developments are not only creating employment but also transferring expertise and modern farming knowledge to local workers.

Recognizing the importance of smallholder farmers, GPI also integrates them into the corporate farming framework through initiatives like FonGrow, which aims to extend corporate farming to 100,000 acres, with a long-term goal of reaching one million acres. Through FonGrow’s innovative maize trials, crop yields have increased by 20% while requiring fewer resources, proving that scientific advancements in agriculture can benefit all scales of farming operations.

In addition to direct investment, GPI has prioritised technological assistance for small farmers. The Land Information and Management System (LIMS), an advanced digital platform, provides free advisory services to over 100,000 farmers. By utilizing satellite imaging, artificial intelligence-driven analytics, and real-time weather forecasting, LIMS helps farmers optimize sowing times, reduce water wastage, and prevent losses due to climate fluctuations.

To further strengthen the agricultural value chain, GPI is promoting domestic seed production, enhancing marketing systems, and establishing supply chain efficiencies. The government has announced plans to set up 250 Green Agri Malls by 2025, which will offer affordable seeds, fertilizers, and other essential agricultural inputs to small farmers. These initiatives are crucial in reducing Pakistan’s dependence on costly food imports while ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability.

Jamshed Maqbool

The writer is a freelance columnist.