Court sends Afaq Ahmed to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI - An anti-terroism court rejected police’s request for physical remand of Afaq Ahmed and send him to jail on judicial remand on Wednesday. The ATC judge expressed resentment over terrorism charges against the Muhajir Qaumi Movement’s Chairman, who was arrested in two arson and terrorism cases by police. “Politicians become more popular when they go to jail,” the Judge remarked. “A gentleman is already in jail and not being controlled, now he is being asked to go out, he is refusing to do so,” the judge said. “How and why the terrorism clause invoked in the case,” the court asked. “The section of the law in the case required evidence, if I read the whole FIR, I will discharge the case forthwith,” judge said. Police arrested Afaq in two arson incidents in Awami Colony and Landhi on Tuesday in which unknown miscreants set two cargo trucks on fire. It is to be mentioned here that yesterday three cargo vehicles and a water tanker were set on fire by unknown people at Awami Colony, Landhi, Sharifabad and Surjani Town of Karachi.

Afaq Ahmed was arrested by police in two cases and produced before the court for physical remand in both cases.