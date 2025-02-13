Thursday, February 13, 2025
Crackdown on electricity theft, illegal LPG sales in Sukkur

STAFF REPORT
February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  ivision Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday vowed to take stern action against electricity theft and illegal LPG sales in the district. A meeting was held under his chairmanship to discuss the issues, where it was decided that SEPCO officials would work in coordination with the police to curb electricity theft. Areas with 100 percent electricity bill payment and no defaulters would be given relief, while illegal connections in government hospitals and offices would be removed immediately. SEPCO officials were directed to conduct raids in areas with high electricity theft and take action against those involved. The divisional commissioner also ordered strict action against illegal LPG sellers, with daily raids to be conducted. Only one registered LPG dealer is allowed to operate in Sukkur district. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali, SSP Ghotki, Dr. Samiullah, SSP Sukkur, Azhar Mehmood, and other relevant officials.

