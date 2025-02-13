Cut in crime rate a result of good policing: DIG OCU

LAHORE - DIG Organised Crime Unit Imran Kishwar Wednesday said that declining is a direct result of the Punjab Police’s relentless efforts, dedication and strategic initiatives. “We are committed to ensure security of the business community and the masses”, DIG said while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman also spoke on the occasion while former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Executive Committee members Aamna Randhawa, Malik Asif, Ahsan Shahid, Umar Sarfraz, Karamat Ali Awan, Imran Saleemi and Waqas Aslam. Prominent business figures Mian Tariq Nisar, Khawaja Shahzaib Akram, Babar Mahmood, Yousaf Shah, Imran Asghar and cricketer Wahab Riaz were also present. DIG Organized Crime Unit Imran Kishwar provided an in-depth overview of the Punjab Police’s recent successes in tackling organized crime. He said that in 2024 alone, the department had successfully recovered Rs. 6.25 billion from criminal gangs through intelligence-based operations. He said that strict actions were also taken against the anti-social elements involved in blind murders and targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion, organized crime syndicates, drug trafficking, theft of medicines from government hospitals and sexual exploitation of children. He further revealed that the Punjab Police had successfully traced 88 out of 92 blind murder cases in the past year, with the perpetrators arrested and brought to justice. Additionally, individuals responsible for targeted killings of police officers were identified and apprehended which is ample proof of efficiency and effectiveness of Punjab Police’s crime-fighting strategies. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad extended his appreciation for the Punjab Police’s efforts in crime control, acknowledging the strong collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the business sector. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce deeply values the Punjab Police’s role in ensuring security for businesses and the public. The successful crackdown on dangerous criminals under DIG Imran Kishwar’s leadership is commendable. A safe business environment is essential for economic growth and we hope this partnership continues to strengthen. The LCCI President said that one of the growing concerns among Lahore’s business community is the rise of fraudulent individuals and criminal networks who deceive LCCI members through financial scams. Many traders and entrepreneurs have suffered significant financial losses due to these organized fraudsters. He urged DIG Imran Kishwar to intensify operations against these elements and assist in the recovery of lost assets for affected business owners. LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman underscored the challenges of maintaining law and order in Lahore, a rapidly growing metropolitan city. He said that organized criminal groups are becoming more sophisticated with some involving women working in coordinated teams for fraud and deception. Mobile-based scams, ransom calls and identity theft cases have increased significantly.