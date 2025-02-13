Thursday, February 13, 2025
Dar calls UAE counterpart to discuss Gaza situation

Dar calls UAE counterpart to discuss Gaza situation
STAFF REPORT
February 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD -  Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders discussed the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and expressed concerns at the proposal to displace or relocate the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland, a Foreign Office statement said. Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching support for the rights of the Palestinian people. Both the leaders agreed to 

STAFF REPORT

