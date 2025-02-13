DG Pakistan Halal Authority visits ICCBS: UoK

KARACHI - Director General of the Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA), Akhtar A Bughio on Wednesday visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi. Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen, Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, and Prof Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf, In-charge of the Halal Certification, Testing, and Research Services (HCTRS), welcomed the PHA Director General to the center. A spokesperson for ICCBS stated that during his visit, the DG PHA held a meeting with Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen, Prof Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf, and Mufti Dr Syed Arif Ali Shah, General Manager of HCTRS. It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Halal Authority, established under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), is responsible for always ensuring the Halal status of products, processes, and services in the local market. During the meeting, Akhtar A Bughio commended ICCBS’s contributions to science and research and expressed satisfaction with HCTRS’s performance in Halal testing. He discussed the potential of selecting HCTRS as a food testing and Halal analysis lab for PHA in the future.

He also expressed a keen interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding between PHA and HCTRS at the ICCBS.

Earlier, Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen gave a detailed briefing on the extensive scientific and research activities carried out at ICCBS, University of Karachi.

Prof Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf highlighted that HCTRS is the only public-sector research institution in Pakistan providing Halal certification services, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and quality in laboratory operations. In conclusion, Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen thanked the DG Pakistan Halal Authority for visiting the international center.