Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Drag Race star found dead in bathroom, court told

Drag Race star found dead in bathroom, court told
Monitoring Report
February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE  -  RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home, an inquest has heard. The body of 32-year-old James Lee Williams was found in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, on 5 January. Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, the inquest opening at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington heard. Noting that a post-mortem examination revealed an “unnatural cause of death”, area coroner Victoria Davies said further investigation was required and adjourned the inquest until 30 June. The Vivienne’s body was identified by their father, Lee Williams, the inquest heard. Ms Davies said, “Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams.” Williams, who grew up in Colwyn Bay in North Wales before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

IMF meeting with judges unprecedented in Pak history: Fazl

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025