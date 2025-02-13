Education only way to development, prosperity, peace: Kundi

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday emphasized that education is the only path to development, prosperity, peace, and the creation of a civilized nation.

He said that in today’s technological age, the significance of education has become even greater, and it is crucial to focus more on the education sector, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the need to look beyond traditional education to address the emerging challenges of the world, adding that without an ideal educational environment, even children with innate abilities will struggle to succeed.

The Governor made these remarks during his address as the chief guest at the All Pakistan Private School Management Association (APPSMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Educational Conference and Best Teacher and Student Awards Ceremony, held at Nishter Hall in Peshawar.

The event was attended by Dr Muhammad Zakir Shah, President of APPSMA, along with teachers, students, and parents from various educational institutions across the province.

During the event, the Governor distributed awards to around 40 teachers and 40 students for their exceptional performance in the field of education.

Dr Zakir Shah welcomed the Governor and other dignitaries and highlighted the objectives of the educational conference in detail.

In his address, the Governor congratulated the award recipients and praised APPSMA for organizing such events to encourage and motivate teachers and students.

He acknowledged the outstanding performance of students and teachers despite the lack of a robust, education-friendly government policy in the province.

He pointed out that many schools in the province still lack basic facilities, with little attention given to students’ uniforms or the updating of the curriculum to meet contemporary demands.

The Governor emphasized the need for significant changes in the educational policy and system if the province is to become peaceful and prosperous.

He stressed that education should never be compromised, as it directly impacts the future of the youth.

He also highlighted the critical role of private schools and colleges in raising the standard of education in the province, noting their vital contribution to the development of the nation.

The Governor urged teachers, parents, and students to bring forward their suggestions for improving the education sector and make sincere efforts toward implementing practical changes.