While Donald Trump continues to stumble through the early part of his tenure, bringing seismic shifts to U.S. foreign policy, his apparent affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his preference for direct engagement with world leaders—rather than relying on intermediaries—occasionally yields benefits. His recent lengthy and reportedly productive call with Putin, lasting an hour and a half to discuss the future of the Ukrainian conflict, is a welcome development. This unprecedented conversation between the two leaders since the war began raises hope that direct coordination could pave the way for peace negotiations.

Ukraine has always been the Democratic Party’s war. The previous administration, led by Joe Biden, had deep interests in Ukraine, with his son Hunter Biden extensively involved with Ukrainian oligarchs and their businesses. Perhaps anticipating Trump’s shift in policy, the Democrats did everything in their power to ensure Ukraine would continue its fight against Russia.

Yet the reality was always clear to the world—there was only ever going to be one outcome. Russia would grind Ukraine down until there was nothing left to fight for. And that is precisely what is happening.

Ukraine has lost an entire generation of able-bodied men and is now on the verge of sending its children to war—only to face inevitable annihilation. If the geopolitical concerns of Russia, some of them legitimate, had been recognised earlier, this devastating cycle of death, destruction, and displacement could have been avoided. The West and NATO made a costly miscalculation, and now, with millions displaced, countless lives lost, and an entire nation in ruins, there is hope that the United States and Russia might finally reach an agreement to end the war.

Despite Trump’s many shortcomings, if he manages to secure a swift resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, it will be counted as a victory—regardless of the specifics.