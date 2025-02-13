Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fake medicine network busted in Sindh

Fake medicine network busted in Sindh
Web Desk
12:50 PM | February 13, 2025
Regional, Karachi

A large-scale counterfeit medicine scandal has been uncovered across Sindh, including Karachi, raising serious concerns about public health and safety.

According to Drug Testing Laboratory Head Adnan Rizvi, multiple medicines were found to be fake, with investigations revealing that seven companies involved in their production do not actually exist. He warned that the sale of counterfeit drugs poses a severe threat to human lives and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible under the Drug Act.

In a related development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad has intensified its crackdown on fake and unregistered medicines. The agency recently arrested a suspect, Mazhar Qeebbal, from a medical store in the Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad, for allegedly being involved in the sale of counterfeit medicines. This arrest follows the detention of two other individuals from the same store last week, during which FIA officials seized a large quantity of fake and unregistered drugs.

Punjab Assembly pre-budget debate begins amid Opposition’s protest

Authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to eliminate counterfeit medicine networks and ensure public safety.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739421518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025