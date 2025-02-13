Fake medicine network busted in Sindh

A large-scale counterfeit medicine scandal has been uncovered across Sindh, including Karachi, raising serious concerns about public health and safety.

According to Drug Testing Laboratory Head Adnan Rizvi, multiple medicines were found to be fake, with investigations revealing that seven companies involved in their production do not actually exist. He warned that the sale of counterfeit drugs poses a severe threat to human lives and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible under the Drug Act.

In a related development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad has intensified its crackdown on fake and unregistered medicines. The agency recently arrested a suspect, Mazhar Qeebbal, from a medical store in the Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad, for allegedly being involved in the sale of counterfeit medicines. This arrest follows the detention of two other individuals from the same store last week, during which FIA officials seized a large quantity of fake and unregistered drugs.

Authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to eliminate counterfeit medicine networks and ensure public safety.