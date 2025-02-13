FAO team calls on KP minister

Peshawar - A delegation from the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on food security and other projects of mutual interest in the province. The FAO delegation was led by its provincial head, Farrukh Toirov.

During the meeting, FAO Chief Farrukh Toirov assured full cooperation on food security and other developmental projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed the FAO’s keen interest in collaborating with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on various initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable food security and other projects of mutual interest.

Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to modernizing the food department and ensuring food security through effective policies.

He said that the government is implementing reforms to enhance transparency and efficiency, ensuring the availability of quality and safe food for the public.

Secretary of the Food Department, Saqib Raza Aslam, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

They briefed the delegation on the ongoing and upcoming projects in the department.

The meeting concluded with a detailed discussion on potential areas of collaboration between the FAO and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.