FBR cuts Karachi property values by up to 50pc in revised notification

KARACHI - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the property value notification for Karachi, indicating a gradual reduction of up to 50pc in the value of constructed portions of residential grey structures across the city. According to media reports, amendments have been made to the property valuation notification for Karachi, originally issued on October 29, 2024. The revised notification outlines a gradual reduction in the value of constructed portions of residential grey structures in Karachi. For homes aged 5 to 10 years, the value of the constructed part will be considered 5pc less than the original valuation. Similarly, for homes between 10 to 15 years old, the constructed portion will be valued 7.5pc lower, and for homes aged 15 to 20 years, the reduction in value will be 10pc. Regarding residential flats, the notification states that for flats aged 5 to 10 years, their value will be reduced by 10pc. Flats that are 10 to 15 years old, will see a 20pc reduction in value. For flats aged 20 to 30 years, the reduction will be 30pc, and for flats older than 30 years, the reduction will be as much as 50pc. The notification also addresses commercial properties, specifying that for properties aged 10 to 15 years, the value will be reduced by 5pc. For commercial properties aged 15 to 25 years, the reduction will be 8%. Additionally, for commercial properties in Karachi that are older than 25 years, the value will be reduced by 10pc However, for commercial properties in the Defence area, the value will be increased by 15pc as per FBR guidelines.