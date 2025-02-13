Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold price drops by Rs1,600 per tola

Gold price drops by Rs1,600 per tola
NEWS WIRE
February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs301,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs303,100 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,372 to Rs258,487 from Rs259,859 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat came down to Rs236,955 from Rs238,212.

The prices of per tola silver and that of ten gram remained unchanged and close at Rs3,312 and Rs 2,839.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $2,888 from $2,904, the Association reported.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025