Gold price drops by Rs1,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs301,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs303,100 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,372 to Rs258,487 from Rs259,859 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat came down to Rs236,955 from Rs238,212.

The prices of per tola silver and that of ten gram remained unchanged and close at Rs3,312 and Rs 2,839.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $2,888 from $2,904, the Association reported.