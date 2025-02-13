Govt urged to pass bill on Islamabad’s wedlock teachers postings

Islamabad - Women teachers serving in various schools of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) under the wedlock policy have appealed to higher government authorities to get the bill “Protection of Family Life & Wedlock Bill 2023” passed by the Joint Session of the Parliament.

The bill was earlier passed by both houses of the Parliament but returned by the then President Arif Alvi. Now the bill’s fate is again before the Joint Session of the Parliament that is scheduled to meet on February 17.

If the bill is not passed this time, the future of 300 families will be at stake as these teachers have been serving with full dedication and devotion for the last many years sacrificing their grades (promotions) and salary raise etc hoping that like many of their colleagues they too would be regularized.

The FDE on the other hand has been issuing repatriation letters these to these teachers with the directions to report to their parent departments (in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, KP, AJK and GB) and a majority of these teachers are working on courts’ stay orders.

The previous government of the PDM had promised to absorb these lady teachers in their current schools and a bill “Protection of Family Life & Wedlock Bill 2023” was also moved and passed by both houses of the parliament. It was sent to then President Arif Alvi for his assent but he returned the bill to the Parliament without signing it.

The affected teachers have appealed to Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to include their bill in the agenda and get it passed by the joint session so that their anxiety might come to an end once for all.

Interestingly, there existed 10pc quota for absorption of wedlock teachers in Islamabad’s local schools but a large number of teachers were absorbed too, particularly those with connections in the government, Parliament or institutions. But for the last few years, due to some reasons the implementation of 10pc annual quota has been stopped. Since then, the number of deputation teachers (wedlock) has been increasing.

Now in a related development, the FDE is sending these teachers back to their parent organizations but in most of the cases there is no one with whom these teachers could stay back in their provinces as either their parents are no more in the world or their families have shifted here in Islamabad.