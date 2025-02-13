ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Full squads for all eight teams

With just one week to go until the ICC Men’s kicks off in Pakistan and the UAE, all participating nations have finalized their 15-player squads. Here’s a look at the teams set to compete in the prestigious tournament:

Group A



Bangladesh

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leads a squad blending experience and youthful energy. Veterans Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim provide stability, while exciting talents like Nahid Rana, Bangladesh’s fastest bowler, and Rishad Hossain aim to make an impact.



Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

India

Eight members of India’s victorious T20 World Cup 2024 squad feature, including captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, they are without Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, with Harshit Rana stepping in.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Spinner Mitchell Santner captains a Black Caps squad featuring fresh faces in the pace attack following the departures of Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Experienced batters Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra bolster the lineup.

Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Pakistan

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan aim to replicate their 2017 triumph. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Faheem Ashraf bring experience, while the lethal pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf will spearhead the attack.

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Group B

Afghanistan

With AM Ghazanfar ruled out, Nangyal Kharoti joins a squad featuring star spinner Rashid Khan and powerful batters Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.



Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Australia

A depleted Australian squad, led by Steve Smith, will be without Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Tanveer Sangha provide key options.

Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

England

Led by Jos Buttler, England welcome back Joe Root and include explosive newcomers Gus Atkinson and Tom Banton. Speedster Jofra Archer makes his return.



Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

The Proteas face a setback with Anrich Nortje’s withdrawal, but Temba Bavuma leads a strong squad featuring Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, and big-hitters David Miller and Aiden Markram.



Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.