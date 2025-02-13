IG opproves funds for treatment of employees

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved additional funds amounting to 3.27 million rupees for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious illnesses. Punjab Police Spokesperson provided details, that funds of 500,000 rupees each were released for ASI Ghulam Shabbir Abbas, Head Constable Fakhar Abbas, and Constable Munawar Hussain for medical treatment. Similarly, Constables Rashid Farooq and Tariq Mehmood were provided a total of 620,000 rupees for their treatment. Additionally, Sub-Inspector Rais Shehzad and Constable Ubaidullah were granted 250,000 rupees each for medical care. The spokesperson further mentioned that Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ashraf, retired ASI Masood Khan, and Driver Constable Muhammad Ramzan were given 100,000 rupees each for medical treatment.

Moreover, retired Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali, ASI Amjad Ali, and the widow of late ASI Muhammad Khalid were granted a total of 200,000 rupees for treatment.

The funds were provided for the treatment and surgeries of police personnel suffering from various diseases, including cancer, heart conditions, brain, eye, and kidney ailments.

The IG Punjab, while approving the fund release after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee, instructed that modern medical facilities are being provided to employees through Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with various institutions for their treatments.