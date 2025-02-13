IMF meeting with judges unprecedented in Pak history: Fazl

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday said the International Monetary Fund team’s meeting with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi was an unprecedented event in the country’s history. Speaking to journalists here, he said there could be two possible reasons for this meeting – “either economic stability was directly linked to justice or the IMF had reservations about Pakistan’s judicial system.”

A technical team of the IMF had met Chief Justice Yahya Afridi in Islamabad on February 11.

The JUI-F leader reiterated his stance against the current government, calling it a “product of rigging” and expressing strong reservations. He further accused the government of being managed by the establishment. He voiced concerns over the 26th Amendment, saying that while the role of parliament in judicial appointments had been restored, his party had originally proposed the formation of a constitutional court. However, he acknowledged that establishing a constitutional bench was not a bad start and suggested that allowing it to function could yield positive results.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly criticized Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, accusing him of failing to fulfill his responsibilities and acting as a puppet.

He declared that expecting a fair election under Raja’s leadership would be “silly” and demanded his resignation to pave the way for new leadership.

The JUI-F chief criticized the government for making no progress on the registration of religious seminaries. Stressing the need for federal and provincial governments to fulfill their responsibilities without external pressure, he insisted that provinces should legislate in line with federal laws.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he had recently attended a dinner hosted by senior politician Mahmood Khan Achakzai. He added that discussions among opposition parties would continue.