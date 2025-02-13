IMF team meeting with CJP held with mutual consent: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif in Wednesday’s National Assembly sitting clarified that the meeting between the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the IMF team was held with the consent of both sides.

Dispelling the impression that it was imposed, the Minister remarked that the IMF delegation met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan in order to judiciary’s support in maintaining financial discipline.

“Since the role of judiciary in maintaining financial discipline is important that is why the IMF delegation met the Chief Justice of Pakistan”, he said, responding to the concern raised by opposition member Noor Alam Afridi over the meeting.

The minister said that the present government was trying to maintain a financial discipline as per IMF conditions. Earlier, the house was informed the new infrastructure cables and 5-G services will be available in Pakistan by the mid of current year.

“Four new infrastructure cables and 5-G services to provide fast and reliable internet to users will be available by the mid of this year,” informed Parliamentary Secretary on Information Technology and Telecommunication Sabheen Ghoury, told the National Assembly, during national assembly proceedings.

The Parliamentary Secretary, responding to a question, said that this government is going to introduce four new cables to improve infrastructure. “Optical fibre cables are also being increased to ensure improved internet services in the country,” said the parliamentary leader.

She said 250 E-Rozgaar Centers would be established through the public and private sector across Pakistan within the next three years under PSDP project “Prime Minister’s Initiatives-Support for Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital”.

The House passed a resolution presenting profound tribute to the women of Pakistan for their remarkable contribution to the nation’s progress. The resolution, moved by Shahida Rehmani, on National Women Day, acknowledged the resilience of women in the face of adversity and their unwavering commitment to achieving equality and justice.

About the concerns related to closing Utilities Stores Corporation (USC), Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain clarified the government has no plans to wind up the Utilities Stores Corporation. Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, responding to a call-attention notice, said employees of Power Generation Companies will be either absorbed into distribution companies or laid off without usurping their rights.