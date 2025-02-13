Imran writes third open letter to COAS: Faisal Ch

RAWALPINDI - Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has written a third open letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir raising his concerns about the alleged electoral fraud in the 2024 general elections. This was revealed by Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry while talking to media outside the Adiala Jail, where he was accompanied by other legal representatives. Chaudhry stated that Imran Khan has shared the contents of the letter with PTI leadership, and the letter will cover six main points.

According to him, the letter would address issues such as the need for deep structural reforms, the alleged damage caused to democracy by the government’s policies, and other critical matters.

The lawyer emphasised that PTI remains firm in its demand for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, and he noted that raids in Punjab continue despite the passage of time.