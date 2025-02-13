Interior minister inaugurates 24/7 passport office at Karachi’s Nadra Mega Centre

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated a new passport office at Karachi’s Nadra Mega Centre in Nazimabad on Wednesday.

As per details, the facility will operate round the clock throughout the week, with three shifts enabling citizens to apply for passports at any time.

The launch follows an announcement by Immigration and Passports Director General Mustafa Jamal Qazi about setting up passport offices at Nadra mega centres in North Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi to reduce congestion at the main passport office.

During the inauguration, Naqvi inspected the passport counters, interacted with staff, and spoke with visitors about their experiences. He was also briefed on the centre’s operations and addressed issues faced by women undergoing biometric verification under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Directing authorities to resolve their concerns promptly, he reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing public grievances.