Juristic Sufism

The Quran and Hadith serve as the foundational and fundamental principles of Tasawwuf. The spiritual practices, discussions, and guidelines that are established in Sufism must adhere strictly to the teachings of the Quran and Hadith. This principle is fundamental and unwavering.

Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani, a revered Sufi master of the 16th century whose real name was Shaikh Ahmed Sirhindi, held a profound belief in the principles of Deen and Tasawwuf, embodying them both in his teachings and actions. He is widely regarded as the most influential Sufi master who significantly transformed the spiritual milieu of the Sub-continent. Notably, he is celebrated for his unwavering resistance to Mughal Emperor Akbar’s attempts to reshape religious thought by introducing practices that deviated from the fundamental Islamic principles.

His approach to spirituality was straightforward and uncomplicated, grounded in the essence of the Quran and Sunnah. By reintroducing the core practices of Tasawwuf, he emphasized the paramount importance of the Quran and Sunnah, which he championed with unwavering dedication within the Muslim community. This approach has endured through the centuries, shaping the spiritual landscape of Muslims worldwide. The Naqshbandi Mujaddidi Sufis place paramount importance on the Quran and Sunnah in their daily lives and spiritual pursuits. This is a universal principle among Sufis. Individuals who deviate from this path may require guidance to regain their spiritual path.

Hazrat Shaikh Ahmed’s literary works are distinguished by their unique and exceptional qualities. He holds a special place among the Auliya Allah, as attested to by numerous Sufis of his time and those who followed him. His letters to his disciples constitute his magnum opus. The breadth and depth of his spiritual comprehension are truly remarkable. His spiritual and intellectual foundation is vast and profound. If one has the opportunity to delve into the practical Sufism, encompassing Salook, Azkaar, Muraqbaat, Manaazil, Maqamaat, Ahwaal, and ultimately Mushahidaat, one would gain a profound understanding of Hazrat Mujadid’s elevated approach to spiritual practice and comprehension. If you have delved into practical Sufism and major works of renowned Sufis, you will come to the realization that Hazrat Mujadid has elevated the bar in his Maktubaat Sharif (Compilation of his letters), propelling the debate to new heights.

Sufi mystics, such as Hazrat Maroof Karkhi and Junaid Baghdadi, established the spiritual path known as Salook for the seekers. Over the centuries, numerous Sufi masters have refined this path. Several Salasil (plural of Silsila/Sufi orders) have outlined the Salook and Maqamaat (rules and guidelines) for the Saalik (seeker). However, the teachings of Hazrat Mujadid stand out for their profound elucidation of the intricate and subtle aspects of Tasawwuf.

Interpreting and comprehending Maktubat Sharif necessitates specialized guidance, which can only be provided by Murshad or Pir. The Maktubaat contains numerous intricate spiritual matters that delve into philosophical concepts. Notably, Tasawwuf has historically blended with Islamic philosophy in a distinctive manner. This intricate yet beautiful phenomenon, which combines spirituality and philosophy, has captivated the human mind. However, the general reader of tassawuf lacks affinity for either the specific roots of points or the core of spiritual matters. This makes it exceptionally challenging and difficult for individuals to comprehend and grasp. Consequently, we observe that either people outrightly reject or criticize Tasawwuf (I can name renowned Muslim intellectuals who have done so), or they make exaggerated claims of having attained the highest levels of being a Darwish. Regardless of the approach, the behaviour exhibits extreme polarisation, moving to the opposite ends of the spectrum.

Many individuals experience extraordinary spiritual experiences throughout their lives, varying in intensity. However, it is crucial to recognize that not all intense experiences, regardless of their religious nature, can be definitively categorized as spiritual. The distinction between spiritual and non-spiritual experiences can only be elucidated by an individual with a comprehensive understanding of the Quran, Hadith, philosophy, and worldly affairs. Furthermore, this individual must possess the authority of Ijazat (authenticity) from a recognized spiritual guide (Murshad).

Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani’s Maktubat Sharif is an indispensable reading material. His life and works serve as a guiding light for all individuals. He has essentially provided us with the methodologies through which anyone’s spiritual assertions can be subjected to rigorous scrutiny. In essence, anyone who claims to possess spiritual attributes but deviates from the path outlined in the Quran and Hadith, fails to align themselves with the teachings of Saiyid-al-Mursaleen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH), lacks the necessary spiritual guidance.

It would not be an overstatement to assert that Mujadid’s vision for Sufism and its future is profound. He appears to have comprehended, through a vision of the highest order, the spiritual challenges of his time and those that will come. Consequently, in my opinion, Nasqshbandiat is not merely to be a Sufi associated with a Sufi order, but rather to be a guide who provides diagnoses and prognoses for spiritual healing. This spiritual endeavour necessitates a profound and comprehensive comprehension of the Quran and Hadith, ensuring alignment with the juristic principles expounded in the Quran and Sunnah.

Dr. Taimur Shamil

The writer holds a PhD in International relations. He has a special interest in the scholarship of Hadith and Tassawuf. He is based in New York. He tweets @ShamilTaimur.