The oath-taking ceremony for Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Sarfaraz Dogar, will be held tomorrow at the President's House.

President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath, with the Presidency coordinating details with the High Court.

Earlier, President Zardari approved the appointments of acting chief justices for the Islamabad, Balochistan, Sindh, and Peshawar High Courts.