KP govt clears liabilities of Rs78.5b, revenue goes up by 49pc

Peshawar - The incumbent government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cleared Rs 78.5 billion in inherited liabilities and increased provincial revenue by over 49 per cent, while the surplus budget in the last six months has crossed Rs 169 billion.

This was revealed during the 23rd meeting of the Provincial Cabinet held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, the senior member of the Board of Revenue, and administrative secretaries participated in the meeting.

Despite these financial obligations, the government has established a debt management fund to pay off debts and has added Rs 30 billion to this fund, along with initiating numerous welfare projects. This has been made possible through proper financial management and commitment.

In his opening remarks, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the draft Ramadan package of the provincial government was nearly ready and would be presented to the cabinet next week. He said each parliamentarian would submit a list of 5,000 poor people from their constituency, who would receive Rs 10,000 each as part of the package. He urged parliamentarians to ensure that names, photocopies of CNICs, and Easypaisa account details reach the concerned offices on time. He also directed the local administration to prevent profiteering during Ramadan and ensure transparency in the process.

It was revealed that the 26th Cabinet meeting would review the one-year performance of each provincial department. The Cabinet approved Rs 1,212.96 million as a non-ADP scheme for the treatment of haemophilia patients in the province, funded equally by the provincial government and Roche Pakistan. Currently, 850 haemophilia patients are registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 65 children who are unable to receive treatment due to the high cost of medicines.

The Cabinet approved Rs 19.374 billion for the construction of the Buner-Karakar Tunnel in Buner district and a bridge over the Indus River in Torghar district. The Karakar Tunnel will significantly reduce travel time between Buner and Swat, while the bridge will strengthen regional connectivity among Malakand, Hazara, and Mardan divisions.

Additionally, the Cabinet re-appropriated Rs 781.485 million from the ‘Development of Tourist Spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ scheme to the ‘Rehabilitation of Flood-Damaged Rural Roads under the Counter Value Funds’ scheme, ensuring the funds are now used for constructing tourist roads.

A grant of Rs 100 million was also approved for the Sports and Youth Affairs Department to revive the Youth Endowment Fund. This fund will support youth organizations, provide financial assistance for national and international conference participation, offer cash prizes for outstanding youth, and fund other youth-related activities.

The Cabinet approved the release of Rs 80 million each for Cadet College Mammad Gat (Mohmand) and Peshawar Model School and College. It also sanctioned an increase in the fixed pay package for the chairman and members of the FATA Tribunal to align it with other provincial tribunals.