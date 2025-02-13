‘KP govt taking steps for welfare of youth’

Peshawar - The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Humayun Khan, has stated that the provincial government is taking all possible steps for the development and welfare of the youth. In this regard, promoting the youth of the province to higher and modern knowledge is one of our top priorities, in line with the vision of the founder of PTI.

He added, “The incumbent provincial government is investing in the better future of the youth so that they can serve the country and the nation in a better way.” He expressed these views while addressing the 6th Edition of the Matrix Pakistan Youth Summit, held at the University of Agriculture, where he was the chief guest.

In his address, Humayun Khan emphasized that the role of youth is of utmost importance in the development of any country. That is why we are equipping the youth with modern skills and preparing them to compete at both the national and international levels, which is the government’s top priority.

He said, “The youth are the future of our country, and therefore it is crucial to expose them to modern fields like technology, e-commerce, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that they are capable of meeting the challenges of the present day.”

He also urged the youth to enhance their skills, acquire expertise in modern sciences, and play an active role in the development of the country. The Special Assistant, while appreciating the organization of the Youth Summit at the University of Agriculture, said that the agricultural economy is the backbone of Pakistan, and we need to further develop this sector through modern research, smart farming, and technology.

The government is also providing full support to young scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs so that they can contribute to increasing the country’s agricultural production by acquiring expertise in modern agricultural techniques.

On the occasion, Humayun Khan also awarded 18 prominent youth from the province with the “Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award.” This award was presented in recognition of their outstanding performance and services. He congratulated the awardees, saying, “Such youth are the pride of our province, and their achievements are a beacon of light for other youth.”

This sixth edition of the Matrix Pakistan Youth Summit consists of three days of events, during which sessions, workshops, exhibitions, and networking opportunities are being provided on various topics. Thousands of youth, experts, representatives from government and private institutions, and people from the education sector participated in the summit.

The aim of the event was to expose the youth to modern technology, make them aware of opportunities such as entrepreneurship and freelancing, and highlight their role in the development of the province.

The Matrix Pakistan Youth Summit is proving to be a wonderful platform for the youth not only of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also of the entire country, where they are gaining guidance, opportunities, and the chance to acquire modern skills to fulfil their dreams. This summit, held under the patronage of the government, reflects the commitment to the welfare and development of the youth.