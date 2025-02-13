Thursday, February 13, 2025
Maulana Fazlur Rehman pledges full support to journalists against PECA act

WARSAW (BBC)
8:34 PM | February 13, 2025
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced his full support for journalists opposing the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Speaking at a Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists gathering in Islamabad, Fazlur Rehman criticized the law, calling it weak and restrictive. He emphasized that journalists should be responsible for drafting their code of conduct rather than the government imposing one, as such regulations would serve the government’s interests.

Referring to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he labelled it an "evil act" and stated that his party had actively resisted it. He also accused the government of enacting legislation that contradicts the constitution and attempting to divide political parties, including the PTI and JUI-F.

Despite these challenges, Fazlur Rehman asserted that the opposition remains united through mutual trust and will continue to move forward together.

