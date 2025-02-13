Thursday, February 13, 2025
Newly-appointed SSP meets office bearers at Sukkur Press Club

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  In a gesture of goodwill and outreach, the newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan on Wednesday visited the Sukkur Press Club, where he met with office bearers. This meeting marks a significant step in fostering a positive relationship between the police department and the press community in Sukkur.

During the meeting, the SSP Sukkur engaged in discussions with the office bearers, listening to their concerns and sharing his vision for maintaining law and order in the region. The office bearers appreciated the SSP’s willingness to engage with the press community and expressed their support for his efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for the citizens of Sukkur. The Sukkur Press Club, an organization dedicated to promoting the interests of journalists and media professionals in Sukkur, provides a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas between the press community and government officials. The SSP’s visit to the press club demonstrates his commitment to transparency and open communication, setting a positive tone for his tenure in office.

