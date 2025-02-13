OMCs, CNG stations keen to install charging stations in existing facilities

ISLAMABAD - The government’s announcement of the reduction in base tariff for the electric vehicle charging stations (EVCSs) by 52 percent has attracted the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and CNG stations, which have shown their interest in the installation of the charging stations in their existing facilities. This was disclosed in a public hearing in National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) which was held to review the government’s proposal to reduce electricity tariffs for EVCS. The hearing, chaired by NEPRA chairman, focused on the Power Division’s request to cut the base tariff from Rs45.55 per unit to Rs23.57 per unit.

During the hearing, the regulator raised concerns about the policy’s implementation and potential market distortions. The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waeeem Mukhtar. NEPRA chairman asked that “in the absence of margin cap, how will prices be controlled in an investor-driven system?. He also inquired about mechanisms to prevent charging stations from arbitrarily setting their own rates.

While briefing the hearing, an officer informed that EV users are currently paying up to Rs70 per unit for charging, making it financially unviable for widespread adoption. The Power Division highlighted that Pakistan has only eight operational EV charging stations, with limited infrastructure hindering market growth.

The Power Division stressed that reducing market tariffs would encourage investment in EV charging infrastructure. It noted that a regulatory framework revision was decided after stakeholder consultations and that the federal cabinet had approved the tariff reduction proposal.

The tariff for electric vehicle charging stations (EVCSs) falls under the commercial category with a base rate of Rs45.5 per unit. This base rate includes a cross-subsidy of approximately Rs10 per unit. “The market will open up only if tariffs are lowered,” the Power Division stated, adding that commercial electricity tariffs are currently as high as Rs94 per unit, though EV users typically pay up to Rs70 per unit.

Over the past year, only 94,000 electricity units were sold for EV charging, with an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 EV users nationwide. The hearing was informed that there are 3400 CNG stations, with electricity transformer installed, and majority of them are closed. These CNG stations have shown willingness to install EV charging stations. Similarly, Attock Refinery Limited also showed its interest in the installation of EV charging stations on its existing outlets.

Justifying the cross subsidy of Rs10/unit to the EV stations, official of the Power Division said that despite the cross subsidy, the EV policy will bring a saving of Re0.07/unit to consumers. The cost of the per unit cross subsidy is Re0.11/unit, while the expected increase in electricity consumption with the installation of EV charging stations will reduce the burden by Re0.18/unit, thus the consumers will save Re0.07/unit, the official explained. However, the official failed to reply to the question, that in the existing laws a consumer cannot be the seller of electricity, how the government will manage this situation?

NEPRA member Mathar Rana questioned whether station licenses would be required and if every investor would have to seek government approval. He also asked about the policy’s duration and whether the government would propose a new tariff structure annually.

The Power Division clarified that Pakistan’s EV policy aligns with international agreements and will remain in effect until 2030. Officials also stated that all future charging stations must ensure internet connectivity for monitoring and regulation.

Managing Director of the National Electric Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) emphasized that facilitating business growth is a priority, and licenses are being issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to install charging stations at key locations, according to NEECA officials. However, NEPRA member Muthar Rana argued that the issue had been made overly complex, raising questions about the role of emerging regulatory bodies in overseeing the sector.

The debate over the regulation of EV charging stations and their classification as electricity resellers remains ongoing, with NEPRA yet to issue a final decision on the proposed tariff reduction.