Ongoing development schemes in Attock should be completed soon: Sheikh Aftab

Attock - Member National Assembly and Convenor District Coordination Committee Attock Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has said that the ongoing development schemes across the district should be completed as soon as possible so that their benefits could reach the people. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee. Member Health Monitoring Committee Malik Hameed Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that the federal and provincial governments were taking unprecedented and historic steps for the development and welfare of the people. The prices of essential commodities have come down. It was informed in the meeting that all possible steps are being taken to reduce the prices of essential commodities and further instructions will be issued to the price magistrates in this regard. The participants of the meeting were informed that construction work was being done on 134 development schemes across the district, which will cost Rs. 32099.623 million.

These development schemes include health, education, infrastructure rehabilitation, sports, agriculture and other schemes. The schemes include 28 highway schemes, 21 schemes of building department, 15 schemes of public health, 58 schemes of local government, two schemes of small dams, and five schemes of sports.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the Clean Punjab campaign, upgradation of schools, agricultural university, law and order situation, inadequate facilities in educational institutions, provision of solar systems, provision of teaching staff, restoration and repair of infrastructure and other public matters. Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that various suggestions and solutions are presented through this committee to resolve public issues so that the benefits of government initiatives can be delivered to the doorsteps of the people.