Over 200 wedding guests fall ill after eating dinner in Raiwind

LAHORE - More than 200 people were hospitalised after consuming food at a wedding party in Raiwind area on Wednesday. The incidents created panic in the entire locality. According to officials, who were investigating the incident approximately 200 people were hospitalized after consuming food at a wedding event. The officials collected samples from the event and sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis to determine the cause of food poisoning. Police sources said that the food department officials were notified about the incident and further investigations were underway.

LDA demolishes two properties

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has conducted a wide-reaching operation against illegal commercial buildings and unauthorized constructions in various areas of the city and sealed 80 properties besides demolishing two others on Wednesday. LDA teams carried out operations in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Railway Station Scheme, Gujjarpura, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulberg, and Garden Town. During the operations, 80 properties were sealed, and two were demolished. Notable actions include the demolition of an illegal construction on Plot No 11 in the Railway Station Scheme, and the demolition of an under-construction illegal wedding hall on Plot No 435-B2 in Gujjarpura. Additionally, LDA teams sealed 26 properties in Shadman, Shah Jamal, and Gulshan Ravi for illegal commercial use. In the recovery operation, 29 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town. Furthermore, LDA teams sealed 25 properties in Gulberg and Garden Town for illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees. Among the sealed properties are private schools, wedding halls, workshops, restaurants, food points, shops, offices, and more. The LDA had issued multiple notices to the owners of these properties prior to the operation.