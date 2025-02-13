Thursday, February 13, 2025
Pak-Turkey two-week military exercise starts in KP

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Turkey two-week-long joint military exercise Ataturk XIII has commenced at the Special Operations School in Cherat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, aimed at enhancing counterterrorism capabilities and strengthening the bilateral military cooperation.

This is the 13th bilateral exercise between the two nations with focus on counterterrorism training and being attended by Special Forces from Turkey and Pakistan’s Special Services Group participating in the “Ataturk XIII” exercise.

The Commandant of the Special Operations School attended the opening ceremony of the executive as the chief guest.

These regular exercises between the two countries aimed to enhance professional skills, strengthen military ties, and facilitate knowledge exchange between the armed forces of both countries.

