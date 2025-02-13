Pakistan sees summit as opportunity to advance inclusive social development

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday expressed optimism that the United Nations’ Second World Social Summit - to take place in Doha later this year - will mark a turning point in global efforts to enhance financial and structural support for developing nations, facilitating their progress toward inclusive social development.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations, emphasized the urgent need for concrete action, stating that while developing nations remain fully committed to achieving inclusive social development, they face persistent financial and structural limitations that hinder progress.

“The Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha must serve as a defining moment,” Ahmad stated while addressing the 63rd Session of the Commission on Social Development. “It must go beyond aspirations and translate into tangible, result-oriented measures to bridge the widening social divide.”

On February 26, 2024, the United Nations General Assembly had adopted Resolution 78/261, formally establishing the World Social Summit under the title “Second World Summit for Social Development.”

Scheduled to be held from November 4-6, the event is expected to be a landmark global forum aimed at tackling social disparities, fostering inclusivity, and ensuring collective well-being.

The summit will bring together governments, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, and other stakeholders to collaborate on policies and strategies designed to promote equity, sustainability, and social cohesion on a global scale.

Highlighting the persistent inequalities despite long-standing international commitments to social progress, Ambassador Ahmad pointed out that 65 percent of the world’s population resides in countries where income disparities continue to expand, while 57 percent of people in these nations express deep distrust in public policies—a factor that significantly undermines social cohesion.

“We recognize that social cohesion is an indispensable pillar of sustainable development and economic prosperity,” he said.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to reducing poverty, expanding employment opportunities, and promoting social inclusion through key national programs such as the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, micro-financing initiatives, universal health coverage, and e-governance reforms—all aimed at enhancing public service delivery and fostering economic resilience.

Looking ahead to the Doha Summit, Ahmad urged the international community to commit to strengthening social safety nets, advocating for enhanced labour rights protections, including minimum wage guarantees, safeguards for informal workers, and policies ensuring equal pay—elements he described as fundamental to achieving sustainable economic growth.

The envoy also emphasized the critical need for transparency and accountability in governance, underscoring their role in eradicating corruption, improving public service efficiency, and reforming tax structures.

Ahmad called for a comprehensive reform of the global financial system, advocating for equitable financial structures that support developing nations through debt relief and the strategic reallocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) toward social welfare programs.

As Pakistan continues to champion inclusive development on the global stage, Ahmad reaffirmed the country’s commitment to working alongside the international community to ensure that the Second World Summit for Social Development delivers meaningful and lasting progress toward a more equitable world.