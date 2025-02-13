Pakistan set for economic growth after stability: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says he wants people to get food items at affordable prices during Ramazan Reaffirms commitment to peaceful nuclear technology Meets MD IMF Kristalina Georgieva.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasised that provision of the essential food items to the people at affordable prices is the top priority of his government.

He also directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive strategy to ensure availability of food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramazan. He said the federal and provincial govern-ments should collaborate to ensure provision of eatable items at reasonable prices to the common man. The prime minister was chairing the meeting of the cabinet at the PM House.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training, ap-proved the appointment of Dr. Hassan Al-Amin (BS-21) as the Director of the National Institute of Pakistan Studies at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. The cabinet was informed that his appointment was made on merit through a transparent system.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, approved the appointment of Tahira Raza as a non-executive member of the State Bank of Pakistan for a period of five years.

Likewise, the cabinet, on the recommendation of the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, approved the strategy of interfaith harmony policy and religious tolerance.

The cabinet was told that a sub-committee presented the recommendation after reviewing the strategy of interfaith harmony policy and religious tolerance.

Dialogues and conferences with regard to the religious tolerance would be held and public awareness cam-paigns would also be run under the policy.

An action plan regarding the safety of the rights of religious minorities is also part of the policy. Further-more, under the religious tolerance strategy, measures would be taken to prevent hate material and litera-ture besides preparing a plan of action to resolve various sectarian differences.

On the recommendation of the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, the cabinet approved ap-pointment of Laila Ilyas Kalpana and Satwant Kaur as female members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board. The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of Revenue Division, also approved the signing of the initial draft of the convention between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Iraq regarding the elimination of double taxation on income tax and capital, as well as measures to prevent tax evasion and tax non-compliance. The cabinet ratified the decisions made in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held on February 3, 2025. The cabinet also ratified the decisions taken in the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases meeting held on February 7, 2025.

The meeting also endorsed the decisions taken in the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises meeting held on February 11, 2025.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighted his government’s tedious efforts to achieve sus-tainable economic growth based on enhanced productivity and industrial buildup.

The prime minister made these opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him where he referred to his interaction with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Dubai who appreciated team Pakistan for its commendable efforts in implementing the IMF programme and ami-cably achieving economic indicators.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the appreciation of the IMF chief was encouraging who praised the ded-ication of Pakistan economic team engaged in implementing the IMF programme.

He added that the country witnessed a remarkable surge in foreign remittances that demonstrated the trust of the overseas Pakistanis in the current government.

The prime minister mentioned his father’s example for hard work who always emphasised upon him and his elder brother for serving the nation with unmatched passion and relentless effort and reinvigorate their pas-sion in testing times with self motivation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also commented on his interactions with the heads of states of UAE, Sri Lanka and global investors. He informed that he had a detailed interaction with the President of UAE featuring fruitful discussion on foreign investment prospects in Pakistan where the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was also present.

“Pakistan has presented the Palestine case in a befitting manner at the Dubai Summit as 50,000 innocent Palestinians have been killed which is a great tragedy,” the prime minister said.

He commented on the Libya Boat incident and regretted that many precious lives were lost. He directed the quarters concerned to ensure that this heinous crime come to an end.

While reprimanding the irresponsible statements of the Israeli prime minister, the prime minister said that Pakistan would continue to protect the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He mentioned that the Turkish President was arriving in Pakistan on his two-day official visit later on the day.

Prime Minister Sharif said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a great leader of the Muslim Ummah who always supported Pakistan.

IMF chief meets PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Managing Director of the International Mon-etary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva wherein both sides discussed Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program and the macroeconomic stability achieved through the government’s comprehensive reform agenda.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to implementing structural reforms and maintaining fiscal discipline, which had been instrumental in restoring economic stability and would be critical in driving sustainable growth, accord-ing to a PM Office press release issued Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the progress made under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has played a key role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy; setting it on the path of long-term recovery.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustain the reform momentum, particularly in critical areas such as tax reform, energy sector efficiency, and private sector development.

He assured the IMF chief of Pakistan’s commitment to economic prudence, efficiency, and sustainability as essential pillars for achieving inclusive and sustained growth.

Kristalina Georgieva commended Pakistan’s efforts in effectively implementing the IMF-supported program, highlighting the country’s improving economic performance with rising growth and declining inflation. She recognized that Pakistan is on the path to growth and has undergone economic recovery.

The IMF Managing Director also acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and personal commitment to driving the country’s reform agenda, which has been critical in achieving economic stability and progress. She reiterated the IMF’s continued support for Pakistan’s reform agenda, emphasizing the importance of sustained fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and good governance to ensure long-term eco-nomic stability and growth.

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening collaboration with IAEA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to harness the full po-tential of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, ensuring continued benefits for the people of Pakistan and the global community.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the PM House.

During the meeting, they discussed the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in various sectors, in-cluding cancer diagnostics and treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister commended the IAEA’s initiatives in promoting nuclear energy as a key solution for mit-igating climate change and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology for sus-tainable development.

During the meeting, the prime minister noted that, as one of the founding members of the IAEA, Pakistan has maintained a productive and mutually beneficial partnership with the Agency spanning over several decades.

With the IAEA’s support, Pakistan had made significant progress in nuclear power generation, industrial development, healthcare, and agricultural advancements, contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth, he added.

The prime minister

The DG IAEA appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with IAEA and said that the organization would continue to work with Pakistan in the same spirit.