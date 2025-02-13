Pakistan to host Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships

LAHORE - The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is set to host the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships 2025, scheduled to take place from Feb 14 to 20 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Islamabad. This event will bring together elite taekwondo athletes from across the globe, further cementing Pakistan’s position as a rising hub for martial arts competitions. The event will feature 113 Poomsae athletes from 22 countries, alongside 200 international delegates, including athletes, officials, and referees. Additionally, the Kyorugi category is expected to witness intense competition, with 110 participants in the junior division and 302 competitors in the senior division, bringing the total number of Kyorugi athletes to over 400. The countries confirmed for the event include Iran (15 athletes), Afghanistan (31), Saudi Arabia (29), Egypt (11), Kazakhstan (6), France (5), Uzbekistan (5), Tajikistan (4), Germany (3), Kenya (3), UAE (3), Palestine (7), Oman (2), Morocco (2), Mali (2), Andorra (2), Jordan (1), Canada (1), Iraq (1), Portugal (1), Great Britain (1), and Greece (1).