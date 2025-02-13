Pakistan, Turkiye sign multiple agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday signed a series of memorandums of understanding (MoUs), protocols, and cooperation agreements across various sectors to enhance bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, witnessed the exchange of these accords.

Addressing a joint press conference following the signing ceremony, PM Shehbaz extended a warm welcome to President Erdogan and expressed optimism that the visit would yield significant benefits. He underscored the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations, which span centuries.

The prime minister lauded Turkiye’s unwavering support during Pakistan’s devastating floods, recalling Erdogan’s visit to the affected areas and generous assistance. He highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries, which continues to reach new heights.

On international matters, PM Shehbaz appreciated Turkiye’s consistent backing for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Turkiye’s stance on Cyprus. He also addressed regional security concerns, particularly the use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups.

President Erdogan, expressing his delight at visiting Pakistan, described the country as a second home and paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He announced the signing of 24 MoUs and emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and defense ties. Discussions also covered expanding bilateral trade to $5 billion and enhancing cooperation in defense production.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, Erdogan pledged Turkiye’s full support in combating the menace. He also praised Pakistan’s assistance in Turkiye’s earthquake relief efforts and recognized the contribution of the Maarif Foundation in Pakistan’s education sector.

The Turkish president reiterated his country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and working together on global and regional challenges.

Agreements signed

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan also signed the joint declaration of the 7th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to further deepen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat exchanged the signed documents of the declaration on the MoU between the Export Credit Bank of Turkiye and the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan.

Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Turkish Minister for Trade Omer Bolat exchanged documents of the joint ministerial statement on cooperation of the verification of origin certificates used in trade, and an MoU on digitalisation of the verification of origin certificates used in trade.

Similarly, an MoU on cooperation in the field of industrial property was also exchanged by Minister of Commerce Jam and Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

In the defence sector, an MoU on the exchange of military and civilian personnel for social and cultural purposes was exchanged by Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Turkish Minister of Defence Yasar Guler.

Minister of Defence Asif and his Turkish counterpart also exchanged the signed documents of the MoU on cooperation in Air Force Electronic Warfare and an MoU between the Secretariat of Defence Industries and the Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan.

Likewise, a protocol on training and cooperation in the field of military health was exchanged between the defence ministers.

Another MoU between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Naval Research and Development Institute (NRDI) of Pakistan was exchanged.

In the field of Science and Technology, an MoU for cooperation in halal trade was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat.

Dr Siddiqui and Turkish Minister of Industries and Technology Kacir also exchanged signed copies of an MoU on the Establishment of Legal Metrology Infrastructure.

Additionally, in the National Food Security and Research sector, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement on Seed Protocol to amend the agreement.

The documents were exchanged between Minister of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli.

Similarly, in the energy sector, the two sides signed the protocol to amend the agreement on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons. The documents were exchanged between Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

The two ministers also exchanged documents of two MoUs on cooperation in the field of energy transition and cooperation in the field of mining.

The two sides also signed a cooperation agreement in the field of water. The documents were exchanged between the Minister for National Food Security and Research Hussain, and the Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Yumakli.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun exchanged the signed documents of MoUs on cooperation in the field of public relations and communications, and cooperation in the field of media and communications.

Meanwhile, the two sides signed a MoU on cooperation in the fields of religious services and religious education. The signed documents were exchanged by Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Professor Dr Ali Ebras.

Dr Siddiqui and Minister of Industry and Technology Kacir also exchanged documents of an MoU between the scientific and technological research council Türkiye & National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad, for Technical Assistance and development of Pakistan-Türkiye Textile Technology Centre.

Hussain and Fidan exchanged documents of MoU on technical cooperation in the field of health and pharmaceuticals.

Likewise, Finance Minister Aurangzeb and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan exchanged the signed documents of the MoU in the field of technical cooperation between the Central Bank of Turkiye (CBRT) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Tarar and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan exchanged two documents of agreement on cultural cooperation, and agreement on co-production in audio-visual services.

In addition to the exchange of the documents, two MoUs have also been signed at the Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum.