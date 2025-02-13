Pakistan, UK agree to continue working closely to boost economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to continue working closely to enhance economic cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration. This agreement was reached during a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and British High Commissioner Ms Jane Marriott in Islamabad. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including ongoing economic reforms, financial cooperation, and initiatives under the UK’s support programmes in Pakistan.

Finance minister gave an overview of the economy and shared update on the government’s reform agenda with focus on carrying on with the macroeconomic stability and leading the economy on the path to export-led growth.

The finance minister further highlighted the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, economic stability, and sustainable growth. He also appreciated the UK’s continued support through various development and governance programmes. Ms Marriott reaffirmed the UK’s strong partnership with Pakistan and reiterated the commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic ties. She also underscored the importance of continued collaboration in key areas such as public financial management, revenue mobilization, and economic resilience. She also provided insights into the progress of the REMIT Programme, which aims to enhance revenue mobilization and institutional transparency in Pakistan. The finance minister acknowledged the programme’s contributions and stressed the need for sustained technical assistance and capacity-building efforts.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely to enhance economic cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration.

Meanwhile, a high-level Turkish delegation led by Atilla Yerlikaya, President of Corporate Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Anadolu Group, called on the finance minister today. The delegation included Ahmet Kursad Ertin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Coca-Cola İçecek, and Sunay Sanli, General Manager of Coca-Cola İçecek Pakistan.

The delegation briefed the finance minister on Coca-Cola İçecek’s existing investments in Pakistan and discussed potential opportunities for future investments. They reaffirmed their long-term commitment to Pakistan’s market and expressed confidence in the country’s economic potential.

Appreciating the recent improvements in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, the delegation acknowledged the government’s efforts in ensuring economic stability and creating a conducive environment for foreign investors.

The finance minister welcomed the delegation and recognized the significant contributions of Turkish companies, particularly Coca-Cola İçecek, to Pakistan’s economy, industrial growth, and employment generation. He assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to providing a long-term policy framework and ensuring policy continuity to facilitate foreign businesses and investments.

Discussions also covered potential areas for further collaboration and policy measures to enhance ease of doing business in Pakistan. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye, recognizing the mutual benefits of sustained investment and trade partnerships.