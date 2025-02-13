Pakistani trio penalised for breaching Code of Conduct in South Africa match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Kamran Ghulam for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their Tri-Nation Series match against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

The incident occurred in the 28th over of South Africa’s innings when Afridi deliberately obstructed batter Matthew Breetzke while he was taking a single. The obstruction led to physical contact between the two players, followed by a heated exchange.

In a separate incident, Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam were fined 10% of their match fees for violating Article 2.5 of the Code. This article relates to “using language, actions, or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The violation occurred in the 29th over when they celebrated too closely to South African batter Temba Bavuma following his run-out, an act deemed provocative by the match officials.

In addition to the financial penalties, all three players have received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records. However, none of them had any prior offenses in the last 24 months.

All three players have accepted the ICC’s sanctions, and as a result, there will be no formal hearings regarding the incidents.

Despite the penalties, Pakistan secured a historic victory against South Africa, booking their spot in the Tri-Nation Series final. They will face New Zealand in the title clash on February 14.